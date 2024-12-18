 Budda Baker resigned Zona. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Budda Baker resigned Zona.

Not direct Miami news so if need moved that is fine. Was definitely a guy I was interested in in the offseason, is exactly what we need a physical tackling machine at Saftey.
 
Not sure WTF you're posting that he retired for ....he signed a 3 year $54 million extension today with the Cards.
Who told you he retired?
 
