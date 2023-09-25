 Buffalo Bills are 2.5 Favorites Next Week | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Buffalo Bills are 2.5 Favorites Next Week

Man, I don't know about that one. They lost to a crappy Jets team and beat the Raiders and Commanders, they haven't really played anyone decent yet.

Going to be tough on the road but we should have beat them with Skylar freakin' Thompson, this will be a very telling game for Tua and the Dolphins IMO
 
hopefully, they take this as an insult but the home field usually offers 3 to the home team. We'll see what Fangio has in him to prepare the team because I expect them to air it out.
 
This is the litmus test game. It's been a very exciting first few weeks, but now is the time to prove they are as good as we think they are. I believe in my heart of hearts this team is locked in and will be ready to play.

Early forecast for Buffalo: partly cloudy, mid 70s.
 
The home team gets 3 points so the spread actually shows they feel the Dolphins are the slightly better team.
 
I would expect the Bills to open as slight favorites. Hope Miami gets the win this week. A 4-0 start and 2 game lead over the Patriots and Bills with tie breaker over both thanks to road wins would be nice.
 
