Buffalo Bills are 2.5 Favorites Next Week

lynx
Man, I don't know about that one. They lost to a crappy Jets team and beat the Raiders and Commanders, they haven't really played anyone decent yet.
Going to be tough on the road but we should have beat them with Skylar freakin' Thompson, this will be a very telling game for Tua and the Dolphins IMO
