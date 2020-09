Tre’Davious White was listed as a limited participant with a shoulder injury. He wore a no-contact jersey in practice, but had some competitive reps in one-on-ones and didn’t seem to be held back by an ailment.A host of other Bills didn’t practice on Wednesday. Ed Oliver (knee) was seen on the field, but without any pads. Zack Moss (toe), Dawson Knox (concussion), and Cole Beasley (hip/thumb) all didn’t practice. Neither did Taron Johnson (groin). Oliver, Moss, and Knox had all suffered injuries during the game against the Dolphins , though the former two returned to play out the string. But Beasley and Johnson ’s injuries were news.