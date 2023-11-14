 Buffalo Bills | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Buffalo Bills

BrowardDolfan

Sep 15, 2019
657
1,181
49
Broward County
Too many men on the field on the last second FG miss that would have been a win???

Happy Big Brother GIF by MOODMAN
 
They need to almost win out from here to make the playoffs.

Their hopes for the division are over.

(Unless we absolutely Sh*t the bed)
 
Where is that poster who claimed that McDermott was the best HC in the NFL after the Dolphins played the Bills earlier in the year?

I would love to see how he feels about McDermott now. Because I just went on the Bills forum and there are a lot of Bills fans who want McDermott fired tonight.
 
We are only 1 and 1/2 games ahead of Bills.
Need to have fun tonight but focus on next game tomorrow
 
Now that idiot Cowherd can order Josh Allen and Trevor Lawrence some fake Gucci loafers and a fake Rolex! He called Miami a fake team like the guy with fake Gucci loafers and fake watches!!!!
I miss Billsfaninpeace, hahahahaha, not stopping by anymore to just have “good, factual, football talk.”
Hahahahaha, we are cleansed of that nonsense, Bills are done, luv it!
 
