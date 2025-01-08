 Buffalo & Detroit SB Expectations | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Buffalo & Detroit SB Expectations

P

Phinsfan76

Sep 26, 2020
132
218
48
Wichita
Hear me out this is not a Bills fan post. I think this year might be a year of destiny for these 2 teams to meet in the Superbowl. For Detroit- never been and for Buffalo -never won.

If these 2 teams meet in the Superbowl 1 will lose. Who do you think will lose, and how does that impact the Organization going forward?
 
Phinsfan76 said:
I would like that to happen. I think the team and fans though feel this is their year. If they again fall short does that hurt the org and help us maybe next year?
Click to expand...
When they fail, McDermott goes. Allen is replaced by Tribisky or however you spell it next year. Miller stays. Milano retires. They rehire Ken Dorsey. Along these lines.
 
It does feel like that's a strong possibility. Obviously, I'd be rooting hard for Detroit.

Both teams have, at times, looked like the best team in football. Detroit probably a little more often. But we've also seen Josh Allen make fewer mistakes than in the past and that gives them a shot. Can he continue to resist throwing the ball up for grabs on occasion?

Of course, I don't discount Kansas City either.
 
Allen only has success throwing the ball because defenses are too worried about him scrambling. He is a run-over-you first QB. Than can't be sustainable. Just look at how Cam Newton ended up. Luckily for Buffalo they only started using him like that the last few years they've been playing meaningful football. That will surely extend his shelf life compared to Newton's that was already used as a battering ram since Auburn but the fact he'll last 4-5 years longer than Newton doesn't mean he'll be able play in the same play style into his 30s.

Without the threat he'll run over your entire defense, he's a below average passer like Cam was.

This is probably Allen's best and last chance to make the big dance.

I bet that no matter what happens this year, a 29 yo Josh Allen will look very different.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
It does feel like that's a strong possibility. Obviously, I'd be rooting hard for Detroit.

Both teams have, at times, looked like the best team in football. Detroit probably a little more often. But we've also seen Josh Allen make fewer mistakes than in the past and that gives them a shot. Can he continue to resist throwing the ball up for grabs on occasion?

Of course, I don't discount Kansas City either.
Click to expand...
I don't count out KC either as they are going for the threepeeter. But for KC they just haven't been the same this year as in the past but don't overlook them.
I am rooting for Detroit as if they can get there's after 4ever maybe we can get ours - I have hope someday lol. As for Buffalo I am waiting for them to fall, my love lost for them goes back to the early 90s.
 
