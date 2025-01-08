Buffalo & Detroit SB Expectations

Allen only has success throwing the ball because defenses are too worried about him scrambling. He is a run-over-you first QB. Than can't be sustainable. Just look at how Cam Newton ended up. Luckily for Buffalo they only started using him like that the last few years they've been playing meaningful football. That will surely extend his shelf life compared to Newton's that was already used as a battering ram since Auburn but the fact he'll last 4-5 years longer than Newton doesn't mean he'll be able play in the same play style into his 30s.



Without the threat he'll run over your entire defense, he's a below average passer like Cam was.



This is probably Allen's best and last chance to make the big dance.



I bet that no matter what happens this year, a 29 yo Josh Allen will look very different.