Buffalo & Detroit SB Expectations

Phinsfan76
Super Donator
- Joined
- Sep 26, 2020
- Messages
- 132
- Reaction score
- 218
- Age
- 48
- Location
- Wichita
Hear me out this is not a Bills fan post. I think this year might be a year of destiny for these 2 teams to meet in the Superbowl. For Detroit- never been and for Buffalo -never won.
If these 2 teams meet in the Superbowl 1 will lose. Who do you think will lose, and how does that impact the Organization going forward?
If these 2 teams meet in the Superbowl 1 will lose. Who do you think will lose, and how does that impact the Organization going forward?