Buffalo games since 2011

bane

bane

Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
4,169
Reaction score
5,602
Age
48
I was thinking we have not really kicked Buffalo's ass in a long time. Most recently we have not even beat them much.

My research proved correct.

2023 0-2 against Bills
2022- 1-2 against Bills including loss in the playoffs
2021- 0-2 against the Bills
2020- 0-2 against the Bills including win and get in game for the playoffs
2019- 0-2 against the Bills
2018 1-1 verse the bills 21-17 victory for the phins
2017 0-2 verse the Bills
2016 2-0 swept the bills 28-25 victory for phins and 34-31 victory to clinch playoffs basically
2015 0-2 verse the bills
2014- 1-1 verse Bills 22-9 we beat the Bills
2013 0-2 verse the Bills
2012 1-1 verse the Bills we beat them 24-10
2011 2-0 verse the Bills including beating Bills 35-8

Basically we I think we are 7 wins and 19 losses against them since 2011.
We have not really crushed them since 2011

I want to win on Thursday. But man it would really be nice to blow them out.

I mean put a beat down on them would be awesome.
 
That’s worse than I remember it being.

At least we’re 17-8 against the Jets in that time frame and 13-3 since 2016.
 
A blowout would be nice, but at this point, I'd take a 3-2 win over Buffalo.
This team has GOT to get that monkey off their back.
 
