Buffalo games since 2011

I was thinking we have not really kicked Buffalo's ass in a long time. Most recently we have not even beat them much.



My research proved correct.



2023 0-2 against Bills

2022- 1-2 against Bills including loss in the playoffs

2021- 0-2 against the Bills

2020- 0-2 against the Bills including win and get in game for the playoffs

2019- 0-2 against the Bills

2018 1-1 verse the bills 21-17 victory for the phins

2017 0-2 verse the Bills

2016 2-0 swept the bills 28-25 victory for phins and 34-31 victory to clinch playoffs basically

2015 0-2 verse the bills

2014- 1-1 verse Bills 22-9 we beat the Bills

2013 0-2 verse the Bills

2012 1-1 verse the Bills we beat them 24-10

2011 2-0 verse the Bills including beating Bills 35-8



Basically we I think we are 7 wins and 19 losses against them since 2011.

We have not really crushed them since 2011



I want to win on Thursday. But man it would really be nice to blow them out.



I mean put a beat down on them would be awesome.