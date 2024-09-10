Buffalo games since 2011

bane
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 19, 2008
- Messages
- 4,169
- Reaction score
- 5,602
- Age
- 48
I was thinking we have not really kicked Buffalo's ass in a long time. Most recently we have not even beat them much.
My research proved correct.
2023 0-2 against Bills
2022- 1-2 against Bills including loss in the playoffs
2021- 0-2 against the Bills
2020- 0-2 against the Bills including win and get in game for the playoffs
2019- 0-2 against the Bills
2018 1-1 verse the bills 21-17 victory for the phins
2017 0-2 verse the Bills
2016 2-0 swept the bills 28-25 victory for phins and 34-31 victory to clinch playoffs basically
2015 0-2 verse the bills
2014- 1-1 verse Bills 22-9 we beat the Bills
2013 0-2 verse the Bills
2012 1-1 verse the Bills we beat them 24-10
2011 2-0 verse the Bills including beating Bills 35-8
Basically we I think we are 7 wins and 19 losses against them since 2011.
We have not really crushed them since 2011
I want to win on Thursday. But man it would really be nice to blow them out.
I mean put a beat down on them would be awesome.
