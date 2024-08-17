 Buffalo has zero blue chip difference makers outside Allen.... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Buffalo has zero blue chip difference makers outside Allen....

Now that they lost milano for the year, can anyone name a single difference maker on their team outside Allen??? I'm telling you they might win 7-8 games this year.
 
Dalton Kincaid is that dude. He’s got Kelce/Kittle level talent and he was showing it at the end of his rookie year.

Don’t get me wrong, Buff has definitely taken a step back from last year, but they’ve got a solid O-line, decent RB’s, a top level QB and if they learn to lean on the running game more, they’ll still be good.

It SHOULD be Miami’s division for the taking but we’ve seen that movie before. I’ll gladly piss on Buffalo’s grave just as soon as Tyreke is smoking that AFC East Championship cigar, but not a moment sooner.
 
Well as long as the team don't have that attitude when we play them, I'm good with that. The last thing we need is for the team to underestimate the Bills when they play. Tired of the Bills owning us!
 
