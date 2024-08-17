Buffalo has zero blue chip difference makers outside Allen....

Dalton Kincaid is that dude. He’s got Kelce/Kittle level talent and he was showing it at the end of his rookie year.
Don’t get me wrong, Buff has definitely taken a step back from last year, but they’ve got a solid O-line, decent RB’s, a top level QB and if they learn to lean on the running game more, they’ll still be good.
It SHOULD be Miami’s division for the taking but we’ve seen that movie before. I’ll gladly piss on Buffalo’s grave just as soon as Tyreke is smoking that AFC East Championship cigar, but not a moment sooner.