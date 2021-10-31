 Buffalo Takeover | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Buffalo Takeover

You're a brave man. I grew up outside of Buffalo and fam still all live there.....Bills fans are some grade A douchekateers, especially toward Miami fans.

In the 90s it was Patriots Dynasty level arrogance, but coupled with Eagles fans level crass and despicable actions.
 
Have a good one mate! Hopefully the team can pull off a shock and give you something to cheer about
 
