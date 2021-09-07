 Build the ultimate player using traits and features of current Dolphins players | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Build the ultimate player using traits and features of current Dolphins players

marino2duper73

marino2duper73

Club Member
Joined
May 6, 2004
Messages
1,506
Reaction score
1,353
Age
48
Location
Twin Falls, Idaho
Ok, I remembered this from years ago... something similar... it is infinite

Pick one position, then build your player from 5 current players and their traits/skills/features. example below...

I'll start:

Left Tackle

Waddle's first step
Robert Jones's strength
Eichenberg's IQ
X's vision
Tua's determination
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
1,194
Reaction score
1,556
Age
29
Location
Florida
Lol Okay. Can it be slightly funny?

Defensive Tackle

Jakeem Grant's size, he can run underneath the lineman legs.

Waddles Speed, gotta get to the QB fast.

The strength of Robert Hunt. Noone will expect that much power in such a tiny package.

I don't even need two more traits. This guy is already a God.
 
marino2duper73

marino2duper73

Club Member
Joined
May 6, 2004
Messages
1,506
Reaction score
1,353
Age
48
Location
Twin Falls, Idaho
GhostArmOfMarino said:
Lol Okay. Can it be slightly funny?

Defensive Tackle

Jakeem Grant's size, he can run underneath the lineman legs.

Waddles Speed, gotta get to the QB fast.

The strength of Robert Hunt. Noone will expect that much power in such a tiny package.

I don't even need two more traits. This guy is already a God.
Click to expand...
Lol I'm dead☠️☠️☠️😂😂😂
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom