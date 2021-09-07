Build the ultimate player using traits and features of current Dolphins players

marino2duper73
Club Member
- Joined
- May 6, 2004
- Messages
- 1,506
- Reaction score
- 1,353
- Age
- 48
- Location
- Twin Falls, Idaho
Ok, I remembered this from years ago... something similar... it is infinite
Pick one position, then build your player from 5 current players and their traits/skills/features. example below...
I'll start:
Left Tackle
Waddle's first step
Robert Jones's strength
Eichenberg's IQ
X's vision
Tua's determination
Pick one position, then build your player from 5 current players and their traits/skills/features. example below...
I'll start:
Left Tackle
Waddle's first step
Robert Jones's strength
Eichenberg's IQ
X's vision
Tua's determination