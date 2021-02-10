Building an Offensive line always starts with the center.

I see all the posts for improving the offensive line and they focus on the ends, followed closely by the guards with an occasional mention about the center.



As far as I'm concerned, the heart of the offensive line, and certainly the brains of the offensive line is the center. He has the responsibilities of making sure the line is set up correctly and then getting the ball to the QB, in that order. The offensive line acts in concert as a unit with the center being the "QB" of the line.



I watched the Bengals of the 70's bring in a new coach (Forrest Gregg) and he brought in a new center. The next year he brought in two great OL players, Munoz and Montoya. the next year they were in a super bowl.



Many fans still remember Munoz and Montoya, but not as many remember the center. He was chosen first because the center is the most important offensive position, after the QB. As great as Munoz and Montoya were, the center was more important.



Every position on the offensive line follows the center