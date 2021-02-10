 Building an Offensive line always starts with the center. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Building an Offensive line always starts with the center.

I see all the posts for improving the offensive line and they focus on the ends, followed closely by the guards with an occasional mention about the center.

As far as I'm concerned, the heart of the offensive line, and certainly the brains of the offensive line is the center. He has the responsibilities of making sure the line is set up correctly and then getting the ball to the QB, in that order. The offensive line acts in concert as a unit with the center being the "QB" of the line.

I watched the Bengals of the 70's bring in a new coach (Forrest Gregg) and he brought in a new center. The next year he brought in two great OL players, Munoz and Montoya. the next year they were in a super bowl.

Many fans still remember Munoz and Montoya, but not as many remember the center. He was chosen first because the center is the most important offensive position, after the QB. As great as Munoz and Montoya were, the center was more important.

Every position on the offensive line follows the center
 
Qb has no chance if the center doesn’t block the guy in front of him. Quickest way to the QB is up the middle.
 
Ray, there are good stats that back up success rates for centers that are drafted in the 1st round. And recent data tells us that the center position signs the highest amount of contracts from their original draft teams. And there are more success rates with drafting a center in the 1st round more than any other position. In this draft, we can get a center with our 2nd round pick. If anything, I wish we had more 2nd rd picks.
 
You often hear building from the inside out.

During Miami's super bowl years, the team had Jim Langer and Dwight Stevenson.

Who was the Bengals center under Forrest Gregg?
 
