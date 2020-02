Florio is nothing more than a gutless, sh-t-stirring ambulance chaser who turned a glorified rumor blog into nothing more than an aggregate NFL news site with his own idiotic opinions occasionally thrown in. There was a brief period of time before it became famous that PFT had (a few) connections inside locker rooms and could legitimately report on behind the scenes rumors and player opinions. Those days are long gone and now it traffics in nothing more than wholly-unsubstantiated gossip and Florio's own godawful ideas to undermine the spirit and integrity of the game. I don't even have the site bookmarked anymore for my football reading.