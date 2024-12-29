Burrow wants out of Cincinnati and Tua is made out of glass...

Burrow wants out and Tua has a mystery injury after playing a good complete game VS the 49ers. Just another reminder that we can't continue with him. Trust me when I say I was the one of Tua's biggest supporters but we have a big enough sample size now to know facts are facts
In true dolphins fashion we will finish too high to have a good draft choice so bye bye Cam Ward.
Would chasing Burrow be such a bad option at this stage?
Ya....he's the most miserable human being alive in front of a microphone but it amazing what a change of a uniform can do for our attitudes
Any takers???
