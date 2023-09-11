 But......but...but. The OLINE | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

now*....

The oline cost us easy points in this one (specifically Connor Williams) but yeah, that oline definitely looked decent enough to win games even without Armstead.
 
They’ve underwhelmed for several years, they played great today and hopefully they play like this all year.
 
I don't know that I posted about it much, but OL was my biggest concern, and I am blown away by their performance! I don't even know how to react
 
BennySwella said:
Sorry, the ball hit Tua in the hands when he was under center. Tua must secure that ball.

The shotgun snap was low, and should be managed but I'll blame the center for 50% of the one.
 
Yes, the o line played amazing.

I am happy to say my worries may have been misguided.
 
