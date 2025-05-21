 Butch Barry thinks Liam Eichenberg is a leader. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Butch Barry thinks Liam Eichenberg is a leader.

E30M3 said:
Welp, not only is he wrong, but now he is suspect for not understanding that Liam has poor fundamentals and teaching that to rookies is completely asanine. Way to go Butch.



I don't think you can blame Butch. He's just being a good coach. Talking well about the players he's been assigned to coach.

Blame the guy who actually signed Eich.
 
Maybe he's the type that will make a good coach someday? He has been amenable to changing positions, learning how to play center etc. That sounds like a team guy.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Maybe he's the type that will make a good coach someday? He has been amenable to changing positions, learning how to play center etc. That sounds like a team guy.
This is what he probably means. Eich may have a great work ethic and is showing the young guys that. Guys that last longer than they should, usually bring some intangibles that the fan doesn't see.
 
zucca said:
This is what he probably means. Eich may have a great work ethic and is showing the young guys that. Guys that last longer than they should, usually bring some intangibles that the fan doesn't see.
I hope your right
 
