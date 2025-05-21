Butch Barry thinks Liam Eichenberg is a leader.

E30M3
///Member
Super Donator
- Joined
- Mar 22, 2018
- Messages
- 12,507
- Reaction score
- 31,099
- Location
- SD / MD / FL
Welp, not only is he wrong, but now he is suspect for not understanding that Liam has poor fundamentals and teaching that to rookies is completely asanine. Way to go Butch.
View attachment 190683
Welp, not only is he wrong, but now he is suspect for not understanding that Liam has poor fundamentals and teaching that to rookies is completely asanine. Way to go Butch.
Like whoI mean...somebody has to inspect the integrity of the turf on every play so that we know it's safe for the rest of the team. In that respect, Eich is very valuable.
This is what he probably means. Eich may have a great work ethic and is showing the young guys that. Guys that last longer than they should, usually bring some intangibles that the fan doesn't see.Maybe he's the type that will make a good coach someday? He has been amenable to changing positions, learning how to play center etc. That sounds like a team guy.
I hope your rightThis is what he probably means. Eich may have a great work ethic and is showing the young guys that. Guys that last longer than they should, usually bring some intangibles that the fan doesn't see.