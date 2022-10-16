Butker from 62 and on and on

No comment after his miss?But Sanders, our “star” kicker can’t make from 50, in fact he missed 50 yds left, it really is comical, cut him already!
Look, another let’s defend Sanders for some reason comment….?Just missed a 51 yarder.
He hit from 62 right before half to get momentum back, tell me, when has our “star” kicker done that this year….?No comment after his miss?
What's the option at this point genius?Look, another let’s defend Sanders for some reason comment….?
Don’t get it, guys hurting us yet you insist on saying “well everyone misses now and again”…..unbelievable