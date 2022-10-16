 Butker from 62 and on and on | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Butker from 62 and on and on

rlandn

rlandn

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 26, 2017
Messages
224
Reaction score
469
Location
Canada
But Sanders, our “star” kicker can’t make from 50, in fact he missed 50 yds left, it really is comical, cut him already!
 
T

teemu7

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 30, 2010
Messages
6,616
Reaction score
2,451
You just see other teams units execute every week and ours don't

But it's all injuries and excuses again round and round we go.
 
EPBro

EPBro

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 22, 2020
Messages
2,163
Reaction score
4,092
Age
32
Location
SRQ
Our specials - KO return TD, muffed Punt, Failed trickeration, missed FGs, long snaps in the dirt....

And oh yeah, Butt Punt.

Stellar Crossman, just absolutely stellar.
 
rlandn

rlandn

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 26, 2017
Messages
224
Reaction score
469
Location
Canada
andyahs said:
Just missed a 51 yarder.
Click to expand...
Look, another let’s defend Sanders for some reason comment….?
Don’t get it, guys hurting us yet you insist on saying “well everyone misses now and again”…..unbelievable
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
19,082
Reaction score
39,595
Location
Bahamas
rlandn said:
Look, another let’s defend Sanders for some reason comment….?
Don’t get it, guys hurting us yet you insist on saying “well everyone misses now and again”…..unbelievable
Click to expand...
What's the option at this point genius?

Cut him and not kick at all.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom