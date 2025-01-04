Butt of the joke at ESPN

Finsup1981
From Ben Solaks mailbag a couple weeks ago…unfortunately he’s right. We absolutely cannot go into next year with Rob Jones (max as 7th lineman, pref 8th with a stronger vet addition) and Eichenberg (launched into orbit preferrably) as viable options to start. A day 2-3 lineman and a tier 2 FA, too bad it wasn’t addressed this year I really feel like trading the 3rd for wright was overkill and should’ve been used to grab someone like mason Mccormick…this year had a really good interior oline class so hopefully we’ve learned our lesson .
