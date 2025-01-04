 Butt of the joke at ESPN | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Butt of the joke at ESPN

Finsup1981

Finsup1981

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Apr 5, 2006
Messages
510
Reaction score
10
IMG_2270.png
From Ben Solaks mailbag a couple weeks ago…unfortunately he’s right. We absolutely cannot go into next year with Rob Jones (max as 7th lineman, pref 8th with a stronger vet addition) and Eichenberg (launched into orbit preferrably) as viable options to start. A day 2-3 lineman and a tier 2 FA, too bad it wasn’t addressed this year I really feel like trading the 3rd for wright was overkill and should’ve been used to grab someone like mason Mccormick…this year had a really good interior oline class so hopefully we’ve learned our lesson .
 
Last edited:


Here’s him going into further detail but gotta agree it’s getting disgraceful the line of thinking of this front office/coach…you can’t skimp the trenches
 
I typically don't care for a whole lot on ESPN but I also can't disagree. It's both sad and funny )
 
Finsup1981 said:
View attachment 181251
From Ben Solaks mailbag a couple weeks ago…unfortunately he’s right. We absolutely cannot go into next year with Rob Jones (max as 7th lineman, pref 8th with a stronger vet addition) and Eichenberg (launched into orbit preferrably) as viable options to start. A day 2-3 lineman and a tier 2 F, too bad it wasn’t addressed this year I really feel like trading the ;rd for weight was overkill and should’ve been used to grab someone like mason Mccormick…this year had a really good interior oline class so hopefully we’ve learned our lesson .
Click to expand...

Like I said in another thread, I honestly would not have a single bad vowel to utter if they’d go with straight hogs in the draft

1) OT 2) OG 3) C 4) OG 5) OT 6) LB 7) LB

Trade Hill straight up for Garrett

Go into FA looking for a solid, tall WR, a STAR DB, a journeyman QB, & young/workhorse LBs & DTs.
 
marino13zach54 said:
Like I said in another thread, I honestly would not have a single bad vowel to utter if they’d go with straight hogs in the draft

1) OT 2) OG 3) C 4) OG 5) OT 6) LB 7) LB

Trade Hill straight up for Garrett

Go into FA looking for a solid, tall WR, a STAR DB, a journeyman QB, & young/workhorse LBs & DTs.
Click to expand...
I had a good laugh at your draft and honestly not the worst idea…however you don’t feel Ramsey is perfect for the STAR role ?
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Those are physical teams, for the most part, at the top of the rankings.

Also, teams with multiple dimensional quarterbacks.

Miami has neither and that's a problem.
Click to expand...
Agreed, I feel like the Lions should be ranked above the Commanders given the quality of their oline and 1-2 punch at RB, but Goff is a statue so I guess they value Daniel’s running ability more, and he incredible as a runner and uses it as a weapon to control drives .

The most comparable of that list to Tua is Goff, and besides Armstead on his best day ( and Brewer when he’s not getting blown off the ball in pass pro) I don’t think a single one of our OL is close to theirs, and our guards are light years behind…so we really need to invest and stop putting band aids
 
Finsup1981 said:
Agreed, I feel like the Lions should be ranked above the Commanders given the quality of their oline and 1-2 punch at RB, but Goff is a statue so I guess they value Daniel’s running ability more, and he incredible as a runner and uses it as a weapon to control drives .

The most comparable of that list to Tua is Goff, and besides Armstead on his best day ( and Brewer when he’s not getting blown off the ball in pass pro) I don’t think a single one of OL is close to theirs, and our guards are light years behind…so we really need to invest and stop putting band aids
Click to expand...
Absolutely. I also think a developmental quarterback, who can initially help in short-yardage packages would be a nice get.

As an example, the quarterback sneak can be an effective play and it's essentially not in Miami's offense. You don't want to use Tua that way.

Maybe Huntley gets more play there. But I'm thinking Howard, Dart or Leonard as more physical runners and mid-round options at quarterback. Howard, at close to 240, might be perfect in qb sneaks.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Absolutely. I also think a developmental quarterback, who can initially help in short-yardage packages would be a nice get.

As an example, the quarterback sneak can be an effective play and it's essentially not in Miami's offense. You don't want to use Tua that way.

Maybe Huntley gets more play there. But I'm thinking Howard, Dart or Leonard as more physical runners and mid-round options at quarterback. Howard, at close to 240, might be perfect in qb sneaks.
Click to expand...
So we run out the dev QB on 3rd and 1 for a "sneak"? 😂
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Convert those, and it's back to Tua with a first down. Why not?

There's no real answer to replacing Tua yet, so that could help. Miami is awful in short-yardage.
Click to expand...
This Dev QB is also your backup?

Unless you expect to dress 3 I don't see this happening. Maybe we should all practice tush pushing this offseason instead 😂
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Absolutely. I also think a developmental quarterback, who can initially help in short-yardage packages would be a nice get.

As an example, the quarterback sneak can be an effective play and it's essentially not in Miami's offense. You don't want to use Tua that way.

Maybe Huntley gets more play there. But I'm thinking Howard, Dart or Leonard as more physical runners and mid-round options at quarterback. Howard, at close to 240, might be perfect in qb sneaks.
Click to expand...
I feel the 3 areas McDaniel really needs to focus on this offseason for him to develop like an Andy Reid would be designing a small play package around a QB like you just said, where we have a viable threat to run or pass, for short yardage because Tua absolutely cannot do that, as well truly installing a hurry up offense so we can change tempo and keep defenses on their heels, and for the love of god learning how to get the play call in so we can get to the line with 15 secs on the play clock.

I don’t feel like this asking too much for him to really fix the above issues, because I’m definitely losing faith in his ability to adjust to what defenses are coming up with to stop us.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom