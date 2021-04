Buy or Sell...NFL Draft Version

So many rumors flying during April in regards to the NFL draft. Do you buy or sell these?



SF takes Jones over Fields. Sell, I think they take Fields ... Jones is not a special QB.



Atlanta takes a quarterback. Sell, I think they'll wait until next year to draft a QB. A very likely possibility would be that they trade out of the pick and someone else drafts a QB though.



Miami takes Chase. Buy, and I really hope we do. This kid is going to be special, and we should pair him with Tua so they grow together and it gives Tua the best possible chance to succeed .



Miami pulls a big surprise and takes Surtain. Sell, we wouldn't have traded back up from #12 to #6 for a CB. There's several of them that are top notch, and the difference isn't worth a 1st rounder.



Jets get Etienne at #23. Sell, not really sure who gets which RB, but I could see Etienne going as high as 23. Not really sure about this one, just playing the odds.



Miami takes Phillips at #18. Buy, we NEED an instant-starter at OLB/DE hybrid edge, and the FA market has dried up. Only 2 or 3 prospects can do it, all have red flags, and Phillips is both the best edge and best fit.



Both Elijah Moore and Bateman go in 1st. Sell, I think it is equally likely that neither goes in the 1st round.



Four quarterbacks go in top 5. Buy, entirely possible, but definitely something to watch!