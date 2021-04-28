 By reports, we were willing to entertain a trade for Deshawn Watson. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

By reports, we were willing to entertain a trade for Deshawn Watson.

C

crashfan

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 15, 2002
Messages
742
Reaction score
290
Do we pick a QB at 6 and let Tua and the picked QB battle it out? If Fields dropped there I would strongly consider it.
 
Rev Kev

Rev Kev

InTUAtive
Club Member
Joined
Mar 1, 2004
Messages
13,758
Reaction score
5,356
Location
Calgary Alberta
And don’t forget the reports by reporters reporting from their home offices doubling down on the reports
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

See you in the Lounge
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
45,563
Reaction score
93,294
Post a link or this is getting moved OP
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

See you in the Lounge
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
45,563
Reaction score
93,294
crashfan said:
Do we pick a QB at 6 and let Tua and the picked QB battle it out? If Fields dropped there I would strongly consider it.
Click to expand...
by-reports-we-were-willing-to-entertain-a-trade-for-deshawn-watson.

Link to these reports please
 
circumstances

circumstances

I'm Coming Out of the Boooooth!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
11,756
Reaction score
16,884
crashfan said:
Do we pick a QB at 6 and let Tua and the picked QB battle it out? If Fields dropped there I would strongly consider it.
Click to expand...
What does checking into Deshaun Watson's availability have to do with us drafting the 3rd, 4th, or 5th QB taken in this draft?
 
EJay

EJay

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
2,513
Reaction score
3,156
circumstances said:
What does checking into Deshaun Watson's availability have to do with us drafting the 3rd, 4th, or 5th QB taken in this draft?
Click to expand...

It’s just more silly thinking from those that have far too much time to overanalyze everything.

I mean, if MIA really wanted a QB — they were in pretty darn good position to get one at 3, no?

Yet some folks want to fool themselves into believing they traded down 3 spots to still take a QB.

Common sense is in very short supply these days.
 
circumstances

circumstances

I'm Coming Out of the Boooooth!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
11,756
Reaction score
16,884
EJay said:
It’s just more silly thinking from those that have far too much time to overanalyze everything.

I mean, if MIA really wanted a QB — they were in pretty darn good position to get one at 3, no?

Yet some folks want to fool themselves into believing they traded down 3 spots to still take a QB.

Common sense is in very short supply these days.
Click to expand...
Of course.

Just trying to hear the line of thinking to see if I could follow along.

Somehow showing interest in a top 5 veteran QB means you are in the market to draft a QB high to compete with your 2nd year 5th overall pick?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom