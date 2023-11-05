 Bye Comes at a Good Time | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bye Comes at a Good Time

SF Dolphin Fan

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
22,152
Reaction score
26,926
The narrative that Miami can't beat winning teams will, unfortunately, be there until the Dolphins win against the good teams.

But one thing that maybe hasn't been discussed enough here is how Miami is surviving despite injuries on the offensive line.

Against Philadelphia, Miami had three backups on the offensive line. When Hunt went down, the Dolphins had four backups against New England.

Today, both Hunt and Wynn were out with Armstead and Williams back after long absences. The offensive line didn't play well, for the most part, against Kansas City.

Getting this unit back up to speed should be a major point of emphasis during the bye week. Maybe Hunt returns for the Raiders game? Remember how good this line was playing prior to injuries?

Achane should be back and we know what he meant early to this offense.

The defense is really coming on strong. Ramsey is back. Howard is back.

Time to fine tune some things on offense and work out the kinks.

Sitting at 6-3 is about what I expected. Now, it's time to get on a serious roll.
 
1Dolfan said:
everyone has injuries. no excuses for this game. this 1 was embarrassing.
Click to expand...
Not making excuses, but just pointing out the injuries on the offensive line. It's definitely played a part in the last few games.

I thought the offensive line was competitive against the Patriots. The Eagles really shut down the Dolphins run game. And today the offensive line simply wasn't good enough.
 
1Dolfan said:
everyone has injuries. no excuses for this game. this 1 was embarrassing.
Click to expand...
h0j272cg26c81.jpg
 
The thing is that Wynn’s injury seems long term or even season ending. Robert Jones injury didn’t look good either. Can’t believe they didn’t make a move at the trade deadline on the line.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
The narrative that Miami can't beat winning teams will, unfortunately, be there until the Dolphins win against the good teams.

But one thing that maybe hasn't been discussed enough here is how Miami is surviving despite injuries on the offensive line.

Against Philadelphia, Miami had three backups on the offensive line. When Hunt went down, the Dolphins had four backups against New England.

Today, both Hunt and Wynn were out with Armstead and Williams back after long absences. The offensive line didn't play well, for the most part, against Kansas City.

Getting this unit back up to speed should be a major point of emphasis during the bye week. Maybe Hunt returns for the Raiders game? Remember how good this line was playing prior to injuries?

Achane should be back and we know what he meant early to this offense.

The defense is really coming on strong. Ramsey is back. Howard is back.

Time to fine tune some things on offense and work out the kinks.

Sitting at 6-3 is about what I expected. Now, it's time to get on a serious roll.
Click to expand...
Hey dude
Not to rain on your parade because i applause you’re enthusiasm, but we’re just not a physical team in the trenches
Non-physical teams don’t win in the playoffs
 
1Dolfan said:
everyone has injuries. no excuses for this game. this 1 was embarrassing.
Click to expand...
We lost by 7 with a very good chance to tie it at the end of the 4th quarter. Should we have played better....YES. But, embarrassed, I don't think so. I'm upset we lost too, but Jesus, I wish everyone would stop acting like the Chiefs kicked our ass. We beat ourselves.
 
dolfanattic5 said:
The thing is that Wynn’s injury seems long term or even season ending. Robert Jones injury didn’t look good either. Can’t believe they didn’t make a move at the trade deadline on the line.
Click to expand...
Brother which team in there right mind is going to trade an offensive lineman during the season?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom