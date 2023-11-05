Bye Comes at a Good Time

The narrative that Miami can't beat winning teams will, unfortunately, be there until the Dolphins win against the good teams.



But one thing that maybe hasn't been discussed enough here is how Miami is surviving despite injuries on the offensive line.



Against Philadelphia, Miami had three backups on the offensive line. When Hunt went down, the Dolphins had four backups against New England.



Today, both Hunt and Wynn were out with Armstead and Williams back after long absences. The offensive line didn't play well, for the most part, against Kansas City.



Getting this unit back up to speed should be a major point of emphasis during the bye week. Maybe Hunt returns for the Raiders game? Remember how good this line was playing prior to injuries?



Achane should be back and we know what he meant early to this offense.



The defense is really coming on strong. Ramsey is back. Howard is back.



Time to fine tune some things on offense and work out the kinks.



Sitting at 6-3 is about what I expected. Now, it's time to get on a serious roll.