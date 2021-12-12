Bye Week Game Thread: Enjoy this Sunday of Football!

VBCheeseGrater
Not Quite A Shredder
We've got a team on 5 game tear, with a mean d and capable offense.
A bunch of December NFL Football games that can affect our fate on the TV.
Fellows here that break those scenarios down for you nicely so I can read about it.
And full week to ride the wave!
Whatever happens in the end, the season is rockin' right now.
