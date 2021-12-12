 Bye Week Game Thread: Enjoy this Sunday of Football! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bye Week Game Thread: Enjoy this Sunday of Football!

VBCheeseGrater

VBCheeseGrater

Not Quite A Shredder
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 21, 2012
Messages
5,514
Reaction score
3,828
Location
Virginia
We've got a team on 5 game tear, with a mean d and capable offense.

A bunch of December NFL Football games that can affect our fate on the TV.

Fellows here that break those scenarios down for you nicely so I can read about it.

And full week to ride the wave!

Whatever happens in the end, the season is rockin' right now.
 
Last edited:
Danny68

Danny68

NewEngland Fin
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 9, 2006
Messages
7,880
Reaction score
6,226
Location
NewHampshire
6 weeks ago I woulda been lookin forward to this Sundays bye, so we wouldn’t get our hearts broken again with another loss..
6 weeks later and I’m PISSED we can’t watch our boys kick some ***!!
 
danstilldaman

danstilldaman

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2010
Messages
1,493
Reaction score
1,859
VBCheeseGrater said:
We've got a team on 5 game tear, with a mean d and capable offense.

A bunch of December NFL Football games that can affect our fate on the TV.

Fellows here that break those scenarios down for you nicely so I can read about it.

And full week to ride the wave!

Whatever happens in the end, the season is rockin' right now.
Click to expand...
Can you edit the title and make this the bye week game thread? It'd be nice to have a dedicated thread on the main forum to discuss all the games while they are being played today.
 
E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
2,990
Reaction score
4,819
Location
Everywhere
Kings beat Wild last night, awesome Formula 1 championship finish this morning. Time to watch some NFC teams trounce some AFC teams and make this day fantastic!
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
11,609
Reaction score
16,424
Location
New Jersey
Tired Cat GIF
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom