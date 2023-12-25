 Bye Week is for Losers... How about a 2-Week Bye | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bye Week is for Losers... How about a 2-Week Bye

With the Chiefs losing, if the Ravens lose to the 49ers, Browns lose to the Jets, and we beat the Ravens Sunday.. We officially clinch the #1 Seed

Week 18 becomes irrelevant. Mike White to River Cracraft never sounded sexier

Everything is attainable! Yes, Jets are a hot mess but Flacco is going to throw at least 2 picks and Thursday games are always a bit off.
 
Don't think those other games even matter (could be mistaken).

But if the 9ers win, we can clinch the division and 1 seed next week.
 
They should have a by week where every team gets the week off.
Say week 8.
Doesn't the League make enough money!!!!!
This would be the only fair way to do it.
 
If the Bills and Dolphins win next week, am I correct to assume the Bills couldn’t overtake Cleveland for the 5th seed? Wouldn’t the Bills rest their starters week 18 instead of trying to keep us from getting a bye?
 
If the Bills and Dolphins win next week, am I correct to assume the Bills couldn’t overtake Cleveland for the 5th seed? Wouldn’t the Bills rest their starters week 18 instead of trying to keep us from getting a bye?
I think you're right. And what sucks is playing with the scenarios, if we lose 1 (or both), we have a strong possibility of playing the Bills in Round 1 either at home as a 3 seed or away as a 6 seed but so much will change between now and Week 18 so who knows
 
I think you're right. And what sucks is playing with the scenarios, if we lose 1 (or both), we have a strong possibility of playing the Bills in Round 1 either at home as a 3 seed or away as a 6 seed but so much will change between now and Week 18 so who knows
Fuggin Tennessee
 
