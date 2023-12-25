Bye Week is for Losers... How about a 2-Week Bye

mandal24
Genesis
With the Chiefs losing, if the Ravens lose to the 49ers, Browns lose to the Jets, and we beat the Ravens Sunday.. We officially clinch the #1 Seed
Week 18 becomes irrelevant. Mike White to River Cracraft never sounded sexier
Everything is attainable! Yes, Jets are a hot mess but Flacco is going to throw at least 2 picks and Thursday games are always a bit off.
Week 18 becomes irrelevant. Mike White to River Cracraft never sounded sexier
Everything is attainable! Yes, Jets are a hot mess but Flacco is going to throw at least 2 picks and Thursday games are always a bit off.