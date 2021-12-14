 Bye week May help but…. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bye week May help but….

Don’t know if this has been posted somewhere else if so sorry. This is the last thing we need while we’re trying to get healthy and make a run for the playoffs. Who else is going to come down with Covid?

phinphanatic.com

Miami Dolphins facing potential devastating COVID breakout

The Miami Dolphins have a problem and it is not extending further than their running back room. Jevon Holland has not tested positive as well. Holland is a...
phinphanatic.com phinphanatic.com
 
Thank God we have the terrible Jets. If we don't lose to them and make Zach look silly in the process we will be alright.
 
