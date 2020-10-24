Bye-Week Mock Draft (Four Rounds)

Wanted to do something a little different. I think Miami will have a top 8 pick from Houston and probably around the middle of the pack with their own pick. Potentially (hopefully) a little later in round 1.



1. Michah Parsons, LB Penn State

He's still the player I most want if Miami is picking 5-10ish. Other options could be Chase, or even maybe a trade down option. Parsons is potentially one of the best linebackers to come out in the last few years. Wilson, the DT from Florida State, is an interesting player, but top 10 might be a tad high.



1. Hamsah Nasirildeen, S/LB Florida State

The Dolphins have had pretty good play out of Rowe, Brandon Jones and McCain, but Nasirildeen has a chance to be the type of player Flores loves. His ability to play multiple positions, would give Flores a chess piece and different ways to attack offenses. We know he loves secondary players so I wouldn't dismiss a hybrid safety early. I think Waddle will be off the board by this spot as Miami is starting to win games. A wide receiver (Smith, bama), a pass rusher (Jones of Pitt) or a DT (Barmore, bama) would seemingly be in play.



2. DaVonta Smith Wr. Alabama

Smith is projected somewhere late first to early second on most mock draft. So, I'm being a little optimistic here. Smith's size could drop him a little, but he's a playmaker and obviously had success with Tua at Alabama.



2. Tyler Shelvin DT, LSU

Shelvin is a 346-pound run stuffer. Second round might be a bit early, although he's projected in that range. Parsons, Nasirildeen and Shelvin would dramatically improve Miami's run defense.



3. Journey Brown RB, Penn State

Considering his talent, you just don't hear enough about Brown. He has the speed to break big plays.



4. Drake Johnson C, University of Kentucky

Karras has been a solid addition for Miami and the Dolphins could extend his contract. But center could be a question mark heading into the offseason. I love Humphrey, but he's likely a top 20 pick and I don't think Miami will go offensive line early unless Robert Hunt struggles. Johnson seems to fit the physical, mauler mode that the Dolphins are transitioning to.



Note: I'm hoping that Miami extends Ogbah. In fact, I'd work on that right away if I'm Grier. If not, Jones from Pitt or another pass rusher needs to be a priority even over a fantastic safety prospect.