 Bye week NFL games | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bye week NFL games

DrMultimedia

DrMultimedia

Doctorate
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
7,697
Reaction score
15,774
Location
Charlottesville, VA
I looked through the list of games and a few seemed interesting. Like Browns/Raiders. Kidding, of course.

I'll have Red Zone going unless I head out for some weekend beverages. Mmm... Aperol Spritz might be a good start.

Packers/Vikings might be fun. I'm sure @GBpackers10 will be watching. Packers are my second favorite team since I lived in the Upper Peninsula years ago.

Enjoy your Sunday everyone.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom