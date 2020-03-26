Byron Jones: Class Act

I'm liking this signing more and more. I think Dallas has less than $19 million in cap space, so I'm certain he is just being kind to his former club and teammates.

I’m sure those guys are his friends and totally a class act move by him as you point out. Glad we got him. Hate paying top 5 contracts, but with the new CBA we need to spend the money we had.
 
