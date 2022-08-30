 Byron Jones placed on PUP list | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Byron Jones placed on PUP list

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Dolphins put Byron Jones on PUP list - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones will open training camp on the physically unable to perform list.The team announced that Jones was placed on the list Friday. Jones had surgery on his leg in March and is still working his way back into form.Jones is heading into his third season with the...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
If he isn’t removed off the list by 4pm Tuesday he’ll miss the first month of the season.
 
What kinda add ridden, trojan horse, POS website is that?
 
Even if he can’t go by week 1, by all accounts he is close. No way they don’t bump him to the active roster.
 
We're about to find out I guess.
 
i'm not sure about that. people on the "reserve/PUP" list have to miss the time, but he is on "active/PUP."

Active/PUP list: Players are placed on this list during training camp and count toward a team's 90-man roster. Players can be removed from the list at any time during camp, but can't be placed back on the list. Players on this list as of final roster cutdowns must be placed on the Reserve/PUP, released, traded or counted against the 53-man roster.

i think this means that as long as he counts against the 53, he can stay on active/PUP and be activated any time?

either way, i hope they just remove him from the pup tomorrow.
 
iggy stays as a pet project.

needham starts, and some veteran combo will man the other CB spots before iggy ever gets in the game (i hope).

unless it's during a blowout and everyone gets to play!
 
here's the rules if they move him from active pup to reserve pup tomorrow:

Reserve/PUP list: Teams must decide by the 53-man roster cutdown deadline (Aug. 30 this season) whether to place a player on this list. Players placed on this list at that time must miss at least the team's first four games -- down from six in seasons prior to 2022. Unlike in the past, players can be activated immediately after such time has elapsed. Any player who is designated Reserve/PUP on or after rosters are reduced to 80 (Aug. 23 this season) will also be subject to the same four-game absence.
 
