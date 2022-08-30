Byron Jones placed on PUP list

Dolph N.Fan said: Dolphins put Byron Jones on PUP list - ProFootballTalk Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones will open training camp on the physically unable to perform list.The team announced that Jones was placed on the list Friday. Jones had surgery on his leg in March and is still working his way back into form.Jones is heading into his third season with the... If he isn’t removed off the list by 4pm Tuesday he’ll miss the first month of the season. Click to expand...

i'm not sure about that. people on the "reserve/PUP" list have to miss the time, but he is on "active/PUP."Players are placed on this list during training camp and count toward a team's 90-man roster. Players can be removed from the list at any time during camp, but can't be placed back on the list. Players on this list as of final roster cutdowns must be placed on the Reserve/PUP, released, traded or counted against the 53-man roster.i think this means that as long as he counts against the 53, he can stay on active/PUP and be activated any time?either way, i hope they just remove him from the pup tomorrow.