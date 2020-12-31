Byron Jones - Walter Payton Award Nominee - GMFB

Digital
Here is a fun interview of Byron Hones on Good Morning Football (NFL Network show that is _very_ supportive of the Dolphins and always has been).
Byron Jones is smart, well spoken, humble, and extremely team-oriented. Pair that with dominant lock-down CB who is rarely injured ... we couldn't have been more fortunate in this FA acquisition. Part of this interview discusses his nomination by the Dolphins for the Walter Payton award.
