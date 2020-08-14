Byron Jones Working On Making Interceptions

Very impressive press conference. He answers every question intelligently. Byron comes across as a totally focused professional with plenty of confidence. Paid top $ to acquire him ($82.5M over 5 years, average of $16.5M per annum) but it's also nice to know that we also got an obviously smart, decent person for the future.

One of his answers was pretty enlightening. “We make the drills uncomfortable so that when it happens in the game, it’s natural at that point, so it’s just a skillset. It’s a skillset like anything else – eyes, hands, feet. This is what we work on daily basis, so it’s a skillset that I’m working on and every day we’re doing something to improve in that category.”

I can't help but notice that Coach Flo and GM Chris Grier are re-constructing the team with very high quality people and I don't think that it's an accident.