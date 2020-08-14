Byron Jones Working On Making Interceptions

dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Byron Jones reveals his practice habits to generate more turnovers

Newly acquired cornerback Byron Jones is expected to step into the Dolphins’ secondary and be a cornerstone defender. With elite athleticism, length and size, Jones provides all of the ingred…
dolphinswire.usatoday.com dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Good little article. Great cover guy but only 2 int's in his career and he's making that a focus in his practice.
 
Having seen more Dallas Cowboys than I care to over the years since I live in that area, the entire team suffered from not creating turnovers, not just Jones. It is widely accepted that this is a result of scheme more than it is the individual efforts. Not saying Jones hasn't had some missed opportunities, but I think the change in defensive scheme will alone account for more interception opportunities for him.
 
Very impressive press conference. He answers every question intelligently. Byron comes across as a totally focused professional with plenty of confidence. Paid top $ to acquire him ($82.5M over 5 years, average of $16.5M per annum) but it's also nice to know that we also got an obviously smart, decent person for the future.
One of his answers was pretty enlightening. “We make the drills uncomfortable so that when it happens in the game, it’s natural at that point, so it’s just a skillset. It’s a skillset like anything else – eyes, hands, feet. This is what we work on daily basis, so it’s a skillset that I’m working on and every day we’re doing something to improve in that category.”
I can't help but notice that Coach Flo and GM Chris Grier are re-constructing the team with very high quality people and I don't think that it's an accident.
 
www.miamidolphins.com

The Blitz: There's Joy In Hard Work

Building relationships and getting better every day -- the focus of Dolphins training camp
www.miamidolphins.com www.miamidolphins.com

His press conference is there at the bottom of the page. Couldn't link it directly.
I posted it in a thread yesterday along with Godchaux. He seems like a very smart dude, and one thing I’ve noticed in every press conference I’m betting came from Flo. All these guys mentioned everything outside their facility as outside noise and they don’t care about that, focused on getting better only.
 
