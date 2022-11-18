 Byron Jones | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Byron Jones

What in the actual hell is going on….

Supposed to be ready for training camp. We’re now at our BYE WEEK and he’s still not taken the practice field.

I don’t recall even seeing him brought up…

Is he done for the season? Are we just gonna get rid of him? Such a damn shame…our D could be so good.
 
But we’re not given any details at all. It’s some big mystery. No excuses at this point. It’s been too long to just call it a “setback”
 
I think fans should probably anticipate him being done for the season and being pleasantly surprised if that turns out not to be the case. The odds of him returning this season if he doesn’t return to the practice field during this bye period are probably below 25%.
 
Smitten2021 said:
But we’re not given any details at all. It’s some big mystery. No excuses at this point. It’s been too long to just call it a “setback”
That’s because there’s something going on that they’re keeping internally and rightfully so. I’m just going with the mindset that he’s not coming back this season so I’m not disappointed.
 
