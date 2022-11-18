Byron Jones

Smitten2021
What in the actual hell is going on….
Supposed to be ready for training camp. We’re now at our BYE WEEK and he’s still not taken the practice field.
I don’t recall even seeing him brought up…
Is he done for the season? Are we just gonna get rid of him? Such a damn shame…our D could be so good.
