C.Edmonds up the middle to BAL 7 for 28 yards

This to me was the play that basically solidified that we weren't just going to tie this game - we were going to win. We had already worked to FG range with two passes to Hill, including a 21 yarder. And lot's of things running through your head there - don't wanna give the ball back to Lamar and the refs. Don't want to score with a lot of time left. Don't want to settle for a FG. Don't want to have a sack, and definitely not a strip sack or interception. McDaniel manages the situation perfectly, calls the perfect play to just gash the defense, get us within easy scoring range, and keep us in complete control of the clock. Once we were inside the 10 - I knew it was over, somehow. It was just a question of how. And this was the play that got us there.



In a game where your QB threw for 6 TD's, including two bombs, and where there were some good 4th down conversions to boot, this one is not exactly going under the microscope like that 4th and 7 call that ended up being decisive last week. But that was a huge call, the perfect play call at the perfect time. Great play call, great execution.