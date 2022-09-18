 C.Edmonds up the middle to BAL 7 for 28 yards | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

C.Edmonds up the middle to BAL 7 for 28 yards

Sirspud

This to me was the play that basically solidified that we weren't just going to tie this game - we were going to win. We had already worked to FG range with two passes to Hill, including a 21 yarder. And lot's of things running through your head there - don't wanna give the ball back to Lamar and the refs. Don't want to score with a lot of time left. Don't want to settle for a FG. Don't want to have a sack, and definitely not a strip sack or interception. McDaniel manages the situation perfectly, calls the perfect play to just gash the defense, get us within easy scoring range, and keep us in complete control of the clock. Once we were inside the 10 - I knew it was over, somehow. It was just a question of how. And this was the play that got us there.

In a game where your QB threw for 6 TD's, including two bombs, and where there were some good 4th down conversions to boot, this one is not exactly going under the microscope like that 4th and 7 call that ended up being decisive last week. But that was a huge call, the perfect play call at the perfect time. Great play call, great execution.
 
That's the kinda play that great offenses do. All those bombs to your great receivers then the sneaky awesome run that no one talks about
 
I agree. I also think for this offense the pass will setup the run. Next week its going to be about the run game and Gesecki.
 
Such a cliche thing to say "genius offensive mind" but McDaniel really is that dude. Knows how to play to Tua's strengths.
 
RastaMan407 said:
I agree. I also think for this offense the pass will setup the run. Next week its going to be about the run game and Gesecki.
I'm not so sure - we've all made that assumption but it seems McDaniel is gonna run this team through its best playmakers which are Hill and Waddle.

But at that point in the game, your usual philosophy is out the window. Many coaches don't even have a run in their playbook for that situation, nor do they have the balls and the mastery of the situation to throw it in there.
 
Caught the ravens off guard big tiiiiime.... solid play call and execution
 
It's amazing what can happen when you have weapons.
 
So great to see us have success running the ball today. You have a successful run game then that opens up the passing game. Now Buffalo has to come into next week having to prepare for both. The lack of running game drove me crazy last year. I love our new coach!
 
