C Ted Karras speaking on the snap issues

Fin Fan in Cali said: I hear what you are saying but getting another player doesn't always mean they are going to be better than what we have now. Also where does center fit in the list of priorities for the draft? WR, LB, DE, WR, RB, and possibly another TE. I know it depends what we can do in FA as well. Click to expand...

I think center ranks a lot higher than most people realize.I am fairly certain the Noah Iggy pick was going to be Cesar Ruiz if he was there. Noah was likely being targeted with the Hunt pick.At the end of the day I’m always going to have the confidence in my own (speaking as a GM) talent evaluations.They took a chance with Karas. He was safe. I think they got what they expected. They know the offense can take another step with a better player in there. It’s inevitable they have to find a long term stud so it makes sense to not waste too many of Tua’s years without one.Let me also say my opinion has nothing to do with those bad snaps of a wet ball yesterday. I thought Humphrey was going to be a target almost a year ago.....however I thought that would be during the 2020 draft, not 2021.I want the OL we’ve talked about for decades and saw briefing for 6 weeks in 2016.Ask any QB, they will take an OL over a WR/RB any day.