C Ted Karras speaking on the snap issues

We all know our center had a couple of mistakes snapping the ball yesterday. Here's what he had to say in post game presser (link is to the timestamp where Karras is speaking)....


After seeing his reaction and accountability the human element seeps in and it's hard for me to be mad at the guy - certainly helps that we won. He also gives some insight on what an NFL center deals with that can lead to these things.
 
I loved the “I spend a lot of time on moisture control” quote. Not sure I’ve ever heard that phrase in my life.

Mistakes will happen, just glad it didn’t cost us. All love for Ted, he hasn’t been an all pro or anything but he’s been a very consistent and stabilizing force. I think his impact on the lines success as a whole shouldn’t be underestimated.
 
Yea I was fuming after that second botched snap because it took away all the momentum we had and the score was about to be 21-0 essentially putting the game away.. after listening to Karras presser I feel for him, it must not be easy dealing with that adversity but in grand scheme of things those botched snaps are unacceptable.
 
Jimi said:
I loved the “I spend a lot of time on moisture control” quote. Not sure I’ve ever heard that phrase in my life.

Mistakes will happen, just glad it didn’t cost us. All love for Ted, he hasn’t been an all pro or anything but he’s been a very consistent and stabilizing force. I think his impact on the lines success as a whole shouldn’t be underestimated.
I can see that as some rap lyrics lol
 
Fin Fan in Cali said:
Thanks for posting brother. He manned up. I hope we can resign him to keep the offensive line together. Some of the family want to see if we can do better at center.
I could see us starting a rookie OC in 2021.

It’s inevitable. This team needs to upgrade in the off season, not give out nostalgic extensions based on a potential playoff run. It’s ok to “break up the band”.

Guys have to lose jobs in order to bring a super bowl to Miami. Jessie Davis.....same thing.

I want better players. The front office will agree.
 
BigNastyFish said:
...personally can't wait for 'droid football!

Talk about violent!
it's gonna be a blast
 
The Ghost said:
I could see us starting a rookie OC in 2021.

It’s inevitable. This team needs to upgrade in the off season, not give out nostalgic extensions based on a potential playoff run. It’s ok to “break up the band”.

Guys have to lose jobs in order to bring a super bowl to Miami. Jessie Davis.....same thing.

I want better players. The front office will agree.
I hear what you are saying but getting another player doesn't always mean they are going to be better than what we have now. Also where does center fit in the list of priorities for the draft? WR, LB, DE, WR, RB, and possibly another TE. I know it depends what we can do in FA as well.
 
Fin Fan in Cali said:
If Michael Dieter isn't projected as "center of the future," acquiring and grooming a young center is definitely a priority.

however, with how well karras has played this year, it isn't a glaring need (unless he gets hurt).

we do have a rich history of centers (jim langer and dwight stephenson spring to mind), so i am always on the lookout for the next hall of fame C for us.
 
Jimi said:
Moisture control sounds like a euphemism for condom. :lol:
 
Fin Fan in Cali said:
I think center ranks a lot higher than most people realize.

I am fairly certain the Noah Iggy pick was going to be Cesar Ruiz if he was there. Noah was likely being targeted with the Hunt pick.

At the end of the day I’m always going to have the confidence in my own (speaking as a GM) talent evaluations.

They took a chance with Karas. He was safe. I think they got what they expected. They know the offense can take another step with a better player in there. It’s inevitable they have to find a long term stud so it makes sense to not waste too many of Tua’s years without one.

Let me also say my opinion has nothing to do with those bad snaps of a wet ball yesterday. I thought Humphrey was going to be a target almost a year ago.....however I thought that would be during the 2020 draft, not 2021.

I want the OL we’ve talked about for decades and saw briefing for 6 weeks in 2016.

Ask any QB, they will take an OL over a WR/RB any day.
 
The Ghost said:
I think center ranks a lot higher than most people realize.

I am fairly certain the Noah Iggy pick was going to be Cesar Ruiz if he was there. Noah was likely being targeted with the Hunt pick.

At the end of the day I’m always going to have the confidence in my own (speaking as a GM) talent evaluations.

They took a chance with Karas. He was safe. I think they got what they expected. They know the offense can take another step with a better player in there. It’s inevitable they have to find a long term stud so it makes sense to not waste too many of Tua’s years without one.

Let me also say my opinion has nothing to do with those bad snaps of a wet ball yesterday. I thought Humphrey was going to be a target almost a year ago.....however I thought that would be during the 2020 draft, not 2021.

I want the OL we’ve talked about for decades and saw briefing for 6 weeks in 2016.

Ask any QB, they will take an OL over a WR/RB any day.
Nice post brother. :ffic: I asked the question in the Club question thread in regarding a possible upgrade at center in the draft. Will have to find out where Deiter is and if he isn't ready to step up, then do they look at signing Karras for another year, and draft a center in the draft. I appreciate the conversation.
 
