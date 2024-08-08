 Calais Campbell interview. IF THIS DOESN’T FIRE YOU UP…! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Calais Campbell interview. IF THIS DOESN’T FIRE YOU UP…!

LibertineOneThree said:
I've wanted to see this guy in Aqua and White for LONG time. Pumped it's happening. Such a great fit and perfect timing. LFG Calais.
I can’t echo this post strongly enough. This team needed to learn how to get nasty and force their attitude onto their opponents instead of reacting to their opponents attitude. I can’t think of a single player that can do that better than CC.

He was exactly what the doctor ordered for this team and I LOVE LOVE LOVE what he’s saying about this team having a chip on its shoulder because he’s not a guy who’s gonna tiptoe around it or say something he doesn’t believe.

We’re just 2 weeks into camp and already this season has a different feel to it. I think from McD on down, this team is ready to handle their business.
 
