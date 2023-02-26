 Caleb Murphy - UDFA Priority | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Caleb Murphy - UDFA Priority

I am not saying we spend a draft pick on him, but if we can get him as a UDFA, we should. After reading his story and what he went though, the attitude is something I would want on my team, if only as a practice squad or back-up role.

https://eu.indystar.com/story/sport...ter-indiana-big-10-schedule-2022/69519203007/
 
