Caleb Murphy - UDFA Priority

DKphin
Active Roster
- Joined
- Aug 10, 2008
- Messages
- 13,861
- Reaction score
- 4,603
- Location
- Pattaya, Thailand
I am not saying we spend a draft pick on him, but if we can get him as a UDFA, we should. After reading his story and what he went though, the attitude is something I would want on my team, if only as a practice squad or back-up role.
https://eu.indystar.com/story/sport...ter-indiana-big-10-schedule-2022/69519203007/
https://eu.indystar.com/story/sport...ter-indiana-big-10-schedule-2022/69519203007/
Last edited: