California USA stuck in a time loop

DirkForever
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Oct 19, 2020
- Messages
- 21
- Reaction score
- 40
- Age
- 50
- Location
- CA
I never properly introduced myself. Sorry. I do that sometimes.
Lived in CA and WA and have lived with horrible Seahawks fans, and some not so horrible Seahawks fans. I currently want them to devolve into the abyss. Lived around the 49ers (a good friend of mine and school buddy) was C, LT and RT for a time) but I became a 'Fins fan in the 80's watching Marino own the field. It killed me to be in CA when the Fins lost to the 49ers in 1985 and I lived it down but I have been steadfast. It has sucked for decades now. At least, I think, we have a real head coach. Happy to be here.
Oh yeah, I have been to many away games at the Raiders. Close seats. Fins won every one I was at. When You are pissing in that territory it is not pleasant. When I left the games, I had to remove my flags so I didn't get attacked.
I try to catch every game from <ahem> friends that stream.
BTW, if you have not seen the movie about Nick B... it is worth the watch. Nick Buoniconti
Fin fan forever. Even when we suck. Today is victory for those who are faithful.
Lived in CA and WA and have lived with horrible Seahawks fans, and some not so horrible Seahawks fans. I currently want them to devolve into the abyss. Lived around the 49ers (a good friend of mine and school buddy) was C, LT and RT for a time) but I became a 'Fins fan in the 80's watching Marino own the field. It killed me to be in CA when the Fins lost to the 49ers in 1985 and I lived it down but I have been steadfast. It has sucked for decades now. At least, I think, we have a real head coach. Happy to be here.
Oh yeah, I have been to many away games at the Raiders. Close seats. Fins won every one I was at. When You are pissing in that territory it is not pleasant. When I left the games, I had to remove my flags so I didn't get attacked.
I try to catch every game from <ahem> friends that stream.
BTW, if you have not seen the movie about Nick B... it is worth the watch. Nick Buoniconti
Fin fan forever. Even when we suck. Today is victory for those who are faithful.