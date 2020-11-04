California USA stuck in a time loop

I never properly introduced myself. Sorry. I do that sometimes.Lived in CA and WA and have lived with horrible Seahawks fans, and some not so horrible Seahawks fans. I currently want them to devolve into the abyss. Lived around the 49ers (a good friend of mine and school buddy) was C, LT and RT for a time) but I became a 'Fins fan in the 80's watching Marino own the field. It killed me to be in CA when the Fins lost to the 49ers in 1985 and I lived it down but I have been steadfast. It has sucked for decades now. At least, I think, we have a real head coach. Happy to be here.Oh yeah, I have been to many away games at the Raiders. Close seats. Fins won every one I was at. When You are pissing in that territory it is not pleasant. When I left the games, I had to remove my flags so I didn't get attacked.I try to catch every game from friends that stream.BTW, if you have not seen the movie about Nick B... it is worth the watch.