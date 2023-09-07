Call it! Dolphin MVP, Unsung Hero, Breakout player?

Brothers (and sisters) at Finheaven, what's your take? Pick one on offense and defense for your MVP, Unsung Hero, and who you think will be the breakout player this year for each unit.



Here's my take:



Offense:



MVP: Tua of course! This is his team and it all goes through him. The sky's the limit!



Unsung Hero: I am going to give the nod to Berrios our slot/returner. With the Cheetah and Waddle-Waddle clearly what DCs are going to be focusing on I see an opportunity for someone else to help take the pressure off Tua and his quick release.



Breakout player: I like what I have seen so far in Ezukanma. He's a big WR and isn't afraid of contact. I think he will be more involved in our offense this year.



Defense:



MVP: Wilkins is the heart and soul of our defense and some say the leader in the locker room. Props to him, but I think the MVP this year for the defense will be Jaelan Phillips. He's hitting his prime and I believe this year is going to be his year. I think he's going to be a force and impact the game! Note: I could have probably put him as a breakout player, but I think he's a level above that.



Unsung Hero: This was tough. I could have gone so many different ways here, but I am going to give the nod to Zach Sieler. He might not be the first person anyone thinks of on our defense, but he's a damn good player.



Breakout player: Kader Kohou. Kader has been a bright spot and I think he will build upon the good decision-making and tenacity he brings to the position.



What say you?