Call Washington....

Would you trade picks 5 & 26 for pick2 and Trent Williams?

This guarantees you have your choice of QB (outside of Burrow) and a Premier OT (ok you have to pay him now & not take advantage of the rookie pay scale) that may not be available at 18, assuming we accept the top 4 OTs in the draft turn out to premier guys. But still keep 18 for another target that may slide.
 
It’s going to take a helluvalot more than 5&26 to move to 2. Would prob have to give up a 1st rounder next year as well.
 
Not in favor of trading up or acquiring Trent Williams at this point in his career....

That said, I would do that deal in a heartbeat.

Which means no chance. If I’m willing to accept a deal you know it’s a favorable one for Miami. That one is completely lopsided.
 
I said in another post I would consider offering 5, 18 and Texans first next year. And even that most likely wouldn’t be enough
 
