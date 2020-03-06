Call Washington...

Would you trade picks 5 & 26 for pick2 and Trent Williams?



This guarantees you have your choice of QB (outside of Burrow) and a Premier OT (ok you have to pay him now & not take advantage of the rookie pay scale) that may not be available at 18, assuming we accept the top 4 OTs in the draft turn out to premier guys. But still keep 18 for another target that may slide