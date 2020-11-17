Callaway back on PS... Not protected...

BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 17, 2012
Messages
9,701
Reaction score
19,639
Must be quite impressive!

Dump his *** if he ain't *flashing* because otherwise we can do better.

Probably a last chance kind of statement by Flo -- you're one click away from the street...
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Starter
Joined
Apr 28, 2006
Messages
4,634
Reaction score
4,131
BigNastyFish said:
Must be quite impressive!

Dump his *** if he ain't *flashing* because otherwise we can do better.

Probably a last chance kind of statement by Flo -- you're one click away from the street...
Click to expand...
Can we do better? We seem to be struggling right now at wr. Whose going to step up?!?
 
Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Scout Team
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
239
Reaction score
196
Age
61
Location
Arcadia CA
With our subpar wr group, the dude can't even hack it into backup role. Don't let the door hit you on your way out.
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 17, 2012
Messages
9,701
Reaction score
19,639
SCOTTY said:
Can we do better? We seem to be struggling right now at wr. Whose going to step up?!?
Click to expand...
Struggling???

Grant is making some plays.

And our TE monster cluster is precisely what I predicted

and we've yet to unveil Hollins Bowden and that other dude...

We'll be OK this week.

Sure. Down the line. Mister Grier needs to snag us more WR muscle.

But let me ask you ------ aren't we already way ahead of the curve?

I mean we're playing with the houses money so deep it's silly!
 
Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Scout Team
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
239
Reaction score
196
Age
61
Location
Arcadia CA
Struggling may be too strong of a word. But i don't think the opposing DC game plan against any of our wr.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom