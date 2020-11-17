Callaway back on PS... Not protected...

SCOTTY said: Can we do better? We seem to be struggling right now at wr. Whose going to step up?!? Click to expand...

Struggling???Grant is making some plays.And our TE monster cluster is precisely what I predictedand we've yet to unveil Hollins Bowden and that other dude...We'll be OK this week.Sure. Down the line. Mister Grier needs to snag us more WR muscle.But let me ask you ------ aren't we already way ahead of the curve?I mean we're playing with the houses money so deep it's silly!