Calling for Tua

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- May 27, 2005
- Messages
- 10,749
- Reaction score
- 4,405
Today game, against one of the best teams in the NFL, was winnable. You can certainly make the argument that Miami wins if Fitzpatrick threw one less pick, more likely if he hadn't thrown two. Neither passes should have been thrown.
I love watching Fitzpatrick, he gives you everything he has, but my feeling is the Dolphins win this game with Tua. Perhaps not first NFL start Tua, but with a few games under his belt. With the way the offensive line is playing, if Tua is healthy, I think it's time to make that move.
I love watching Fitzpatrick, he gives you everything he has, but my feeling is the Dolphins win this game with Tua. Perhaps not first NFL start Tua, but with a few games under his belt. With the way the offensive line is playing, if Tua is healthy, I think it's time to make that move.
Last edited: