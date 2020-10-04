Calling for Tua

Rev Kev said: Tua would at least throw for a chance for TDs Click to expand...

I just saw Miami leave too many plays on the field today. I know Fitzpatrick is what he is, fun to watch, competitive, great leader etc. but he doesn't always read the field well. That's a strength for Tua and maybe a big factor in lack of big plays. I think it's time.Let's see what he can do, the kind of connections he can make, with his receivers. Brady Quinn said something interesting today that I agree with. The team needs to find more ways to get the ball the ball to Grant. I have this sneaky feeling that Grant with Tua could break out. Who knows, I could be wrong but with 12 games it would be nice to build chemistry with some of these guys.