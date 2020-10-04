Calling for Tua

Today game, against one of the best teams in the NFL, was winnable. You can certainly make the argument that Miami wins if Fitzpatrick threw one less pick, more likely if he hadn't thrown two. Neither passes should have been thrown.

I love watching Fitzpatrick, he gives you everything he has, but my feeling is the Dolphins win this game with Tua. Perhaps not first NFL start Tua, but with a few games under his belt. With the way the offensive line is playing, if Tua is healthy, I think it's time to make that move.
 
I don't see any benefit to leaving him on the bench. This isn't 1995. Teams now structure the entire offense to rookie QBs, and QBs are showing instant ability to compete with Burrow, Herbert this season, and Kyler/Minshew/Jones/Haskins last year. I get that he's the future, but there's no better experience than hands on experience. Him riding the bench does nothing for him.

The offense so far is also Very vanilla. There's usually never any misdirection, or complex picks/screens. His Alabama offense may have been a bit more challenging. Everything in this offense is centered around quick throws on slants and lots of short passing.
 
It's getting closer...I'd say a lost next week to the 49ers and it starts to get interesting..
 
FanMarino said:
You thinking Tua is going to save the season SF?
If there's still concern over the hip and Miami wants to redshirt him for the season, that's one thing. But if he's healthy and ready why not? The offensive line has improved dramatically from last year so that's another positive for bringing him in. No?
 
Burt Macklin said:
I don't see any benefit to leaving him on the bench. This isn't 1995. Teams now structure the entire offense to rookie QBs, and QBs are showing instant ability to compete with Burrow, Herbert this season, and Kyler/Minshew/Jones/Haskins last year. I get that he's the future, but there's no better experience than hands on experience. Him riding the bench does nothing for him.

The offense so far is also Very vanilla. There's usually never any misdirection, or complex picks/screens. His Alabama offense may have been a bit more challenging. Everything in this offense is centered around quick throws on slants and lots of short passing.
Haskins? Really?
 
ANUFan said:
It's getting closer...I'd say a lost next week to the 49ers and it starts to get interesting..
Great point, ANUFan. I forgot Miami was traveling to SF. Although, without fans it's kind of a different animal.
 
Rev Kev said:
Tua would at least throw for a chance for TDs
I just saw Miami leave too many plays on the field today. I know Fitzpatrick is what he is, fun to watch, competitive, great leader etc. but he doesn't always read the field well. That's a strength for Tua and maybe a big factor in lack of big plays. I think it's time.

Let's see what he can do, the kind of connections he can make, with his receivers. Brady Quinn said something interesting today that I agree with. The team needs to find more ways to get the ball the ball to Grant. I have this sneaky feeling that Grant with Tua could break out. Who knows, I could be wrong but with 12 games it would be nice to build chemistry with some of these guys.
 
Joe Dolfan said:
Niner fans aren't that loud anyway. They're polar opposites of what Raider fans were like. Niner fans will sit there, sipping their wine, occasionally getting loud.
Definitely different from Raiders fans. When my son was about four, we drove past the Oakland Coliseum coming home from the airport. Raiders were playing, the tailgate party underway, and my son asked us if it was Halloween! Fun group of fans, actually. Feel bad for the city of Oakland.
 
It’s Tua time! I love watching Fitz but Tua needs to get in. Tua is the future. Fitz can mentor him from the sideline.
 
