Calling on Jevon Holland

steviey01
Active Roster
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2021
- Messages
- 1,345
- Reaction score
- 1,814
- Age
- 63
- Location
- edmonton
Ok Jevon this is it…you’ve been holding back all year. Don’t know if it’s a scheme thing or some kinda lingering unreported injury or if you’re really missing your partner- But we need you to break out of your slump and bring the lumber! Get ahead of the play instead of always a step behind…hell - freelance if you have to! Bring back that form from last year, and make this Canadian Fin fan proud. YOU GOT THIS!