Calling on Jevon Holland

Ok Jevon this is it…you’ve been holding back all year. Don’t know if it’s a scheme thing or some kinda lingering unreported injury or if you’re really missing your partner- But we need you to break out of your slump and bring the lumber! Get ahead of the play instead of always a step behind…hell - freelance if you have to! Bring back that form from last year, and make this Canadian Fin fan proud. YOU GOT THIS!
 
