Cam Heyward Attacks Dolphins and Tua

Cam Heyward on Tua and the Dolphins -"Doesn't Sound Like That's Going Pretty Good." - Miami Dolphins
When the Dolphins face the Steelers in late October the game was already going to get a lot of attention as it is the return of Brian Flores to Hard Rock Stadium. Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward gave the Dolphins some bulletin board material this week though with his appearance on The Mina...
dolphinstalk.com