Cam Heyward Attacks Dolphins and Tua

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

kcbrown

kcbrown

Didn't he just praise Tua like 2 weeks ago...

Anyway…I'm thinking about flying in for that game…Sunday night in Miami - what could be better?
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

So tell me Cam Heyward......all the talk about you and money you've made, what have you really helped accomplish? I know you lost a Super Bowl.
 
Good player. Don’t care one iota what he thinks about literally anything.
 
Enviroman08

Enviroman08

They were going to replace Tua...um that was pushed by Flo....I hope we destroy the steelers & Tua goes up to Flo after the game and simply simply shakes his hand...then walks away (with a smirk on his face).

Be Civil ...be Cool (humility will prevail)!!
 
Y

Yoodakine56

Enviroman08 said:
They were going to replace Tua...um that was pushed by Flo....I hope we destroy the steelers & Tua goes up to Flo after the game and simply simply shakes his hand...then walks away (with a smirk on his face).

Be Civil ...be Cool (humility will prevail)!!
Killem with Kindness lol
 
N

narwal007

DolphinsTalk said:
Who the eff is cam shitbird and why does his blather matter?
 
EPBro

EPBro

Wait until Cam sees what his teams QB play looks like this season.

He will be wishing he had Tua.
 
mekadave

mekadave

Somehow I just knew that was an ESPN podcast. Heyward can suck it. The Steelers will either be starting Trubisky or maybe rookie Pickett by then. We'll see whose QB does better.
 
TFK

TFK

Cam who?

Never heard of her.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

mekadave said:
Somehow I just knew that was an ESPN podcast. Heyward can suck it. The Steelers will either be starting Trubisky or maybe rookie Pickett by then. We'll see whose QB does better.
Trubisky's good for a good game here and there...but...our secondary is ****ing INSANE right now. Any little mistake, and he could be scoring for us.
 
