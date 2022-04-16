 Cam Jordan on Tua........and Herbert..... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Cam Jordan on Tua........and Herbert.....

NYC#1finsfan

NYC#1finsfan

May 8, 2005
4,546
2,989
Staten Island, NY
“He’s poised. He doesn’t get rattled. After playing Justin [Herbert], you can hit Justin. He gets a little rattled after you start sticking him early. Tua stays calm. He has that demeanor about him. He’s been hurt more, so he has so much more room to grow.”
- Cam Jordan on Tua


Saints DE Cameron Jordan offers praise for Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, noting that he has both poise and room to grow.
" After playing Tua, It's Tua because he has more room to grow," Jordan said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. "He's poised. He doesn't get rattled. After playing Justin Herbert, you can hit Justin. He gets a little rattled after you start sticking him early. Tua stays calm. He has that demeanor about him. He's been hurt more, so he has so much more room to grow."
 
Phinittowinit

Sep 16, 2020
467
1,088
38
TN

Tua Biggest jump as 3rd year QB

Cam Jordan- "Tua has poise, Herbert gets rattled. Bruschi- "needs to see what Tua can do with everything theyve done for him." Other than this current offseason, does Bruschi realize Tua hasnt had everything these past 2 years? I mean compared to the other 3 QBs.
