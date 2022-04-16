Cam Jordan on Tua........and Herbert.....

“He’s poised. He doesn’t get rattled. After playing Justin [Herbert], you can hit Justin. He gets a little rattled after you start sticking him early. Tua stays calm. He has that demeanor about him. He’s been hurt more, so he has so much more room to grow.”

- Cam Jordan on Tua





Saints DE Cameron Jordan offers praise for Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, noting that he has both poise and room to grow.

" After playing Tua, It's Tua because he has more room to grow," Jordan said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. "He's poised. He doesn't get rattled. After playing Justin Herbert, you can hit Justin. He gets a little rattled after you start sticking him early. Tua stays calm. He has that demeanor about him. He's been hurt more, so he has so much more room to grow."