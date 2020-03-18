Cam Newton ( You know someone had to)

NoblePhin
With no real market right now for Cam, would you try a low ball offer to potentially grab a franchise QB?
Per NFL.com:
- 58 rushing touchdowns are the most by a quarterback since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger.
- Only active player to lead an NFL franchise in both career touchdown passes (182) and rushing touchdowns (58).
- Ranks third all-time in rushing yards by a quarterback in NFL history with 4,806 yards, trailing only Michael Vick (6,109) and Randall Cunningham (4,928)...Only quarterback in NFL history to rank in the top three in a franchise in rushing yards.
- Holds NFL record for most career rushing first downs (359) by a quarterback.
- Only player in NFL history to have at least six seasons with 3,000 or more passing yards and 500 or more rushing yards at any point in a career.
- In 2015, became the first player in NFL history with at least 30 passing touchdowns (35) and 10 rushing touchdowns (10) in a single season.
- One of two quarterbacks (Michael Vick) in NFL history with three 700-yard rushing seasons in a career.
- Established a single-season NFL record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 14 in 2011.
- Holds NFL record for most career games with at least one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown with 39 games.
- Posted three regular season games and one postseason game with at least two rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns...His three regular season games rank second in NFL history.
- 35 combined touchdowns (21 passing, 14 rushing) in 2011 were the most by a rookie quarterback in NFL history.
- In 2011, became the first player in NFL history to pass for 4,000 yards and rush for at least 500 yards in a single season.
- Became the first player in NFL history with 300 or more passing yards, five or more passing touchdowns and 100 or more rushing yards in a single game at New York Giants (12/20/15).
- Panthers' all-time leader in passing yards (29,041), passing touchdowns (182), pass attempts (3,980), pass completions (2,371), 300-yard passing games (19) and wins by a quarterback (68).
- 58 rushing touchdowns are the most in franchise history by any player.
- Became first player in Panthers history to be selected as AP NFL Most Valuable Player in 2015.
- Set single-season franchise record with 67.9 completion percentage in 2018 season.
- Holds franchise single-game records for passing yards with 432 (vs. Green Bay, 9/18/11)...passer rating with 153.3 (vs. Atlanta, 12/13/15)...longest completion with a 91-yard touchdown to wide receiver Brandon LaFell (vs. Tampa Bay, 12/24/11).
- 181 consecutive passes without an interception are the most in team history, breaking the previous record of 176 attempts, also set by Newton...Streak began in first quarter at New Orleans (12/6/15) and ended in the fourth quarter at Denver (9/8/16).
- Set franchise record with 11 consecutive games with at least two touchdown passes in Weeks 2-13 of 2018 season.
- Set franchise record with six consecutive games with a passer rating over 100 in Weeks 7-12 of 2018 season.
- Set franchise record with 16 straight completions spanning two games against Detroit (Week 11) and Seattle (Week 12) of 2018 season.
- Set the team record for the lowest interception percentage of 2.02 percent in 2015.
- Holds every franchise single-game, season and career rushing record for a quarterback, including yards, rushing average, touchdowns and longest rush.
- Tied for second in franchise with 58 total touchdowns...Ranks third in franchise history with 4,806 rushing yards.
- Second in franchise history with 17 game-winning drives, trailing Jake Delhomme (21).
- Set the franchise postseason record for most passing yards in a single-game with 349 yards at New Orleans (1/7/18)...Completed 24 passes in that same game, tying Jake Delhomme (at Chicago, 1/15/06) for the most completions in a single game.
- Holds Panthers' record for most completions in postseason history with 134.
- AP NFL MVP (2015)
- AP Offensive Player of the Year (2015)
- AP First-Team All-Pro (2015)
- 3x Pro Bowl (2015, 2013, 2011)
- AP Offensive Rookie of the Year (2011)
- 7x NFC Offensive Player of the Week (2017: 10; 2015: 9, 11, 13, 15, 17; 2011: 13)
- NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month (2011 September)
- PFWA MVP (2015)
- PFWA Offensive Player of the Year (2015)
- PFWA All-NFL (2015) • PFWA All-NFC (2015)
- Sporting News Offensive Player of the Year (2015)
- Sporting News All-Pro (2015)
- Sports Illustrated MVP (2015)
- Maxwell Club – Player of the Year (2015)
- Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year (2011)
- NFL 101 NFC Offensive Player of the Year (2011)
- Pro Football Weekly/PFWA All-Rookie (2011)
- Pro Football Weekly/PFWA Rookie of the Year (2011)
- Sporting News Rookie of the Year (2011)
- Sports Illustrated Offensive Rookie of the Year (2011)