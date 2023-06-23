 Cam Smith still unsigned? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Cam Smith still unsigned?

I was kinda waiting for someone, anyone else to make this thread, but since I haven't heard a single peep about it...

Anyone have any idea why Cam Smith hasn't signed yet? Should we be concerned at all?
 
I dont think it is anything to be concerned about, the second round pick signings have been slow across the entire NFL. Mainly this is the reason why:

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Second-round signings bog down over push for greater guarantees - ProFootballTalk

The periodic argument that all players should have fully-guaranteed contract overlooks the reality that more and more draft picks have been getting more and more fully-guaranteed money at signing.Since the current rookie wage scale was adopted in 2011, the players getting four-year...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
 
I hesitate to share this because it is just something I heard from the phinside podcast last week. And I know it will be polarizing. The podcaster source said team is concerned with cam smith maturity and they are are in no hurry to get his contract done while the players and are away from the team till camp. Team is worried he couldn’t handle all the money on south beach while being away from the team’s eyes till late July. They will get contract done but they don’t mind waiting. This source has been correct with old rumors including x and his contract issues from a few year ago. Take it for what it’s worth. Don’t care if you believe it or don’t. Just what I heard from phinside podcast.
 
As sad as it is to read this, it makes sense
 
