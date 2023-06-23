Cam Smith still unsigned?

I hesitate to share this because it is just something I heard from the phinside podcast last week. And I know it will be polarizing. The podcaster source said team is concerned with cam smith maturity and they are are in no hurry to get his contract done while the players and are away from the team till camp. Team is worried he couldn’t handle all the money on south beach while being away from the team’s eyes till late July. They will get contract done but they don’t mind waiting. This source has been correct with old rumors including x and his contract issues from a few year ago. Take it for what it’s worth. Don’t care if you believe it or don’t. Just what I heard from phinside podcast.