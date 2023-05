He's going to be a polarizing pick until we see him kill it in TC. In the AFC we have so many offensive powerhouses, we needed to add in another starting caliber CB. Sure, he's not Ramsay, X or even Kader yet but we have to be able to field competent starters if the blue chips (Kader's not a blue chip yet) are injured. The long drives last year killed us. Get the ball back in Uno's hand instead of letting the other team get 10 + play 80 yard or more drives. We want our offense to suck the time off the clock and for our D to force them to punt. I know we know this just reiterating.