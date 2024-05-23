 Cam Smith vs Kohou | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Cam Smith vs Kohou

I'm sure part of the disagreement w Fangio must have had to do w not playing Cam.

Who will we see featured on week 1?

It would be interesting if we gave Ramsey the star/robber role as a 3rd safety coming from the slot backer position w Cam playing man on the boundary.
 
I don't like the idea of not having your best boundry/cover corner, Ramsey, handling that responsibility on 3rd downs.
 
Kader was wearing the orange jersey yesterday, so I'd say he's doing better than Cam in these half-ass workouts they are doing this week.

I wonder if Cam was there, seems like tons of our guys skipped at least part of this week's OTAs.
 
Ramsey, Fuller, Kohou, Smith, Needham in that order IMO.
 
