Cam Wolfe Breaks Down Co-OC Situation

ChambersWI
Owner of the Palace of Wisdom
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2004
- Messages
- 17,047
- Reaction score
- 7,330
- Location
- Harrisburg, PA
Wolfe continues to add great insight to the team
just some snips
Also note as a mod, keep this discussion on the co-oc aspect and impact.
How a co-offensive coordinator plan impacts Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa
While we don't know yet who will call plays, we can dig into some of the reasons Eric Studesville and George Godsey will run Miami's offense.
www.espn.com
just some snips
Outside of Studesville and Godsey, none fit what Dolphins coach Brian Flores wanted. Promoting the pair from within means Miami's offense will have continuity coupled with new ideas and flexibility, which should prove to be an asset for Tagovailoa entering Year 2. For those dissecting what every move means for a potential Deshaun Watson trade with the Houston Texans, promoting Studesville and Godsey leans more toward building around Tagovailoa than placating Watson.
The biggest takeaway with regard to offensive scheme is Flores didn't think all of the Dolphins' 2020 offense was bad. Flores likely wants to run some of the run-pass option principles that were successful under former coordinator Chan Gailey. Studesville and Godsey give the Dolphins two younger but experienced coaches who will adjust to specific personnel, run an offense that features tempo, shifts and motions, and ultimately employ a better blend of college and pro-style offenses.
It might take some time before we know which coach will call plays, but the Dolphins thought it important enough to make Godsey and Studesville co-offensive coordinators so that they had equal responsibilities. From a team perspective, the benefits include minimizing pressure when things go wrong as both coaches would shoulder the blame, and it also could lessen the likelihood of another team hiring them away.
The New England Patriots have a history of giving coaches playcalling responsibilities without the title, such as what happened in 2009 to Bill O'Brien when Josh McDaniels left for Denver. O'Brien remained the Patriots' quarterbacks coach in title, but he also assumed most of McDaniels' responsibilities, including playcalling. Flores was the Patriots' defensive playcaller his final season in New England, but he never received a coordinator title.
It's possible Flores adopted some of these principles from his New England days, though split roles aren't new or exclusive to the Patriots' tree.
Also note as a mod, keep this discussion on the co-oc aspect and impact.
Last edited: