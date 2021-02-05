Cam Wolfe Breaks Down Co-OC Situation

I don't like it. I never like it when someone is called a "Run Game Coordinator" or "Pass Game Coordinator" and maybe I'm just not accepting what seems rare, but it doesn't usually seem to work. I get it, no doubt. Coach Flo deserved the DC title at New England, and I'm sure it sticks in his craw that he never received that. I'm sure he was very strongly in favor of giving the recognition to his staff and rewarding them with the title--and I agree with him in that situation. Sure, Belichick probably didn't do it because he doesn't like hemorrhaging coordinators and having to always break in new people, plus he _wants_ an un-flashy team with an un-flashy coaching staff. He idolizes the generic.



So, from a people perspective, I can see how this is joyous for Coach Flo to be the guy who not only recognizes his staff, and promotes from within, but also is bold enough to empower TWO people on his own staff that he sees as deserving it. Plus it is a way to keep talented guys on his staff for longer time. Coach Flo has long tapped Studesville for being a minority who deserves more responsibility. It would be inconsistent NOT to promote him. As far as a long term Dolphins Coach, he's put in the hard work and done well. Godsey is a guy who has taken a typically dull and underperforming unit--TE's--and turned it into one of the best units in the NFL, and people around the NFL have noticed. Lots of guys have been 1st round TE's and busted .... including guys with great talent who have kinda fizzled out like Eric Ebron or OJ Howard. In fact, the bust rate at TE is pretty high, and we can say that our own Baby-Gronk (Adam Shaheen) was a bust with the Chicago Bears and their fans laughed at us for even taking him. Yet Godsey took a 2nd round TE with talent--Mike Gesicki--and helped him become a top tier receiving threat as considered by other NFL teams. Most people expect him to become a Pro Bowl player in the near future, which for Miami, is shockingly good. Godsey helped continue the development of Durham Smythe, a guy without the pass catching potential of 90% of the drafted TE's in this league ... but who somehow keeps producing not only at blocking, but also at catching. And the afore-mentioned Baby-Gronk. That's about as much as can be expected from a coach. So I'm not saying either of those guys does not _deserve_ it. But, IMHO, pick one, keep your chain of command solid, and publicly praise the other guy when the time is right.



Split chains of command and overlapping responsibilities confuses and disheartens players. It creates unnecessary drama in the locker room even if there is pure harmony among the coaches. Coach Flo had that entire locker room 100% following him and all rowing in the same direction. This move has real potential to mess that up. And, it worries me.