 Cam Wolfe Breaks Down Co-OC Situation | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Cam Wolfe Breaks Down Co-OC Situation

ChambersWI

ChambersWI

Wolfe continues to add great insight to the team

How a co-offensive coordinator plan impacts Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa

While we don't know yet who will call plays, we can dig into some of the reasons Eric Studesville and George Godsey will run Miami's offense.
just some snips

Outside of Studesville and Godsey, none fit what Dolphins coach Brian Flores wanted. Promoting the pair from within means Miami's offense will have continuity coupled with new ideas and flexibility, which should prove to be an asset for Tagovailoa entering Year 2. For those dissecting what every move means for a potential Deshaun Watson trade with the Houston Texans, promoting Studesville and Godsey leans more toward building around Tagovailoa than placating Watson.

The biggest takeaway with regard to offensive scheme is Flores didn't think all of the Dolphins' 2020 offense was bad. Flores likely wants to run some of the run-pass option principles that were successful under former coordinator Chan Gailey. Studesville and Godsey give the Dolphins two younger but experienced coaches who will adjust to specific personnel, run an offense that features tempo, shifts and motions, and ultimately employ a better blend of college and pro-style offenses.
It might take some time before we know which coach will call plays, but the Dolphins thought it important enough to make Godsey and Studesville co-offensive coordinators so that they had equal responsibilities. From a team perspective, the benefits include minimizing pressure when things go wrong as both coaches would shoulder the blame, and it also could lessen the likelihood of another team hiring them away.

The New England Patriots have a history of giving coaches playcalling responsibilities without the title, such as what happened in 2009 to Bill O'Brien when Josh McDaniels left for Denver. O'Brien remained the Patriots' quarterbacks coach in title, but he also assumed most of McDaniels' responsibilities, including playcalling. Flores was the Patriots' defensive playcaller his final season in New England, but he never received a coordinator title.

It's possible Flores adopted some of these principles from his New England days, though split roles aren't new or exclusive to the Patriots' tree.
Also note as a mod, keep this discussion on the co-oc aspect and impact.
 
Danny

Danny

The main thing in that article was when he said "Flores needs to define roles". There has to be a real plan in place for the play calling. Most of the examples given where in the past a team had this situation the HC was an offensive minded coach who called plays himself and that's not the case with Flores so we'll see how it works out. All we can do is hope for the best.
 
1972forever

As long as the move was made to benefit Tua over trading for Watson, I am all in on the co-offensive coordinators. Now they can concentrate on building around Tua and leave the rumors of trading for Watson to the media and those on here who never wanted Tua to be drafted by the Dolphins to begin with.
 
rent this space

rent this space

With clearly defined roles and responsibilities, it could definitely work. I'm not sure about having one call plays one week and the other next, although I can see how that might pose problems for opponents
 
Smokedogg1973

Danny said:
The main thing in that article was when he said "Flores needs to define roles". There has to be a real plan in place for the play calling. Most of the examples given where in the past a team had this situation the HC was an offensive minded coach who called plays himself and that's not the case with Flores so we'll see how it works out. All we can do is hope for the best.
Yep you hit the nail on the head! Everywhere else that this has been tried the HC has been the one calling the plays. That won't be the case in Miami.
 
ChambersWI

ChambersWI

Danny said:
The main thing in that article was when he said "Flores needs to define roles". There has to be a real plan in place for the play calling. Most of the examples given where in the past a team had this situation the HC was an offensive minded coach who called plays himself and that's not the case with Flores so we'll see how it works out. All we can do is hope for the best.
It's a valid concern for sure Danny. I just thought that the board could actually use an actual well thought out article from someone paid to cover the team for once lol
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

Play calling responsibilities probably will not be settled until the 3rd preseason game. Both guys may get experience and we will go with the one that rises above the other. Both will have some continued input on game planning and making decisions. Flores should be the tie-breaker.
 
Digital

Digital

I don't like it. I never like it when someone is called a "Run Game Coordinator" or "Pass Game Coordinator" and maybe I'm just not accepting what seems rare, but it doesn't usually seem to work. I get it, no doubt. Coach Flo deserved the DC title at New England, and I'm sure it sticks in his craw that he never received that. I'm sure he was very strongly in favor of giving the recognition to his staff and rewarding them with the title--and I agree with him in that situation. Sure, Belichick probably didn't do it because he doesn't like hemorrhaging coordinators and having to always break in new people, plus he _wants_ an un-flashy team with an un-flashy coaching staff. He idolizes the generic.

So, from a people perspective, I can see how this is joyous for Coach Flo to be the guy who not only recognizes his staff, and promotes from within, but also is bold enough to empower TWO people on his own staff that he sees as deserving it. Plus it is a way to keep talented guys on his staff for longer time. Coach Flo has long tapped Studesville for being a minority who deserves more responsibility. It would be inconsistent NOT to promote him. As far as a long term Dolphins Coach, he's put in the hard work and done well. Godsey is a guy who has taken a typically dull and underperforming unit--TE's--and turned it into one of the best units in the NFL, and people around the NFL have noticed. Lots of guys have been 1st round TE's and busted .... including guys with great talent who have kinda fizzled out like Eric Ebron or OJ Howard. In fact, the bust rate at TE is pretty high, and we can say that our own Baby-Gronk (Adam Shaheen) was a bust with the Chicago Bears and their fans laughed at us for even taking him. Yet Godsey took a 2nd round TE with talent--Mike Gesicki--and helped him become a top tier receiving threat as considered by other NFL teams. Most people expect him to become a Pro Bowl player in the near future, which for Miami, is shockingly good. Godsey helped continue the development of Durham Smythe, a guy without the pass catching potential of 90% of the drafted TE's in this league ... but who somehow keeps producing not only at blocking, but also at catching. And the afore-mentioned Baby-Gronk. That's about as much as can be expected from a coach. So I'm not saying either of those guys does not _deserve_ it. But, IMHO, pick one, keep your chain of command solid, and publicly praise the other guy when the time is right.

Split chains of command and overlapping responsibilities confuses and disheartens players. It creates unnecessary drama in the locker room even if there is pure harmony among the coaches. Coach Flo had that entire locker room 100% following him and all rowing in the same direction. This move has real potential to mess that up. And, it worries me.
 
TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

If I’m Flo, my choice for calling the plays on game day is the one who has been whispering in my ear:

“Coach, WTF? Chan just called another pu$$y play”
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Wait, this decision wasn’t Grier and Flo dropping LSD which can enhance creativity and having Co-Coordinators is what came out of it?
 
