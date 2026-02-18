 Cam Wolfe: Jimmy Garoppolo an Option for Miami at QB | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Cam Wolfe: Jimmy Garoppolo an Option for Miami at QB

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

Cheaper alternative to Willis and he has ties to Bobby Slowik

dolphinstalk.com

REPORT: Jimmy Garoppolo an Option for Miami at Quarterback - DolphinsTalk

REPORT: Jimmy Garoppolo an Option for Miami at Quarterback Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network reports that if the price tag for free agent quarterback Malik Willis gets too high, expect Miami to look at Jimmy Garoppolo as an option at quarterback. Per Wolfe, Garoppolo would be a less expensive...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
eMCee85 said:
There is no point to this. None. We should not panic for the position this year. Ewers is good enough and will learn a lot through the year next year.
He’d be a solid vet presence. I want to see what Ewers has, but I’d also like to see him win the job.
 
