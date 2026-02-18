Cam Wolfe: Jimmy Garoppolo an Option for Miami at QB

DolphinsTalk
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 2,196
- Reaction score
- 4,312
- Age
- 48
- Location
- Miami, FL
Cheaper alternative to Willis and he has ties to Bobby Slowik
REPORT: Jimmy Garoppolo an Option for Miami at Quarterback - DolphinsTalk
REPORT: Jimmy Garoppolo an Option for Miami at Quarterback Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network reports that if the price tag for free agent quarterback Malik Willis gets too high, expect Miami to look at Jimmy Garoppolo as an option at quarterback. Per Wolfe, Garoppolo would be a less expensive...
dolphinstalk.com