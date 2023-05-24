 Cameron Fleming will resign with Broncos, 1-year, up to $4MM | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Cameron Fleming will resign with Broncos, 1-year, up to $4MM

Cameron Fleming will re-sign with Broncos - ProFootballTalk

Veteran offensive tackle Cameron Fleming is re-signing with the Broncos on a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.Fleming spent the past two seasons in Denver and started 19 games at left or right tackle. He played 976 offensive snaps and 58 on special teams...
@Feverdream was right.

Veteran offensive tackle Cameron Fleming is re-signing with the Broncos on a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.
 
Ya I think we all
Knew that wasn’t happening when we signed the other two tackles. But it is interesting. Wonder what their thinking was? Wonder if Fleming didn’t want to work with online coach again.
 
