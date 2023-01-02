 Campbell or McDaniel | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Campbell or McDaniel

Who you prefer

Arthurtrahan2004

Arthurtrahan2004

Honestly I thought Canbell did a fine job here as interim coach. Difference is that we decided to go a different direction and now he has the Lions playing good ball
 
SF Dolphin Fan

Here's the thing. Didn't Dan Campbell admit that his time in New Orleans helped prepare him for the Detroit job?

I really thought he did a good job as an interim HC in Miami. The team was instantly more physical and played with more energy, which was badly needed. But not sure he would have moved the needle given more time? Maybe he could have.

If the question is regarding to right now, I think we've got to give McDaniel a chance to adjust. Before the losing streak, Miami was on fire even being talked as a super bowl team by some. So, with some tweaking and adjustments maybe McDaniel can be the guy for the Dolphins?
 
artdnj

artdnj

I’m OK with giving McDaniel another year but he needs to make the coaching changes that we all seem to agree upon. If he resist change then he’s losing my support which means a little but nevertheless it is what it is
 
O

OttawaFinsUp

McDaniel beat Campbell and McDaniel also has a better wardrobe. Just wish he’d Don Cherry it up.
 
royalshank

royalshank

As much as I have a man crush on Campbell his NO time probably helped him. That said, he was more qualified than Gase was when it was between the two of them. I’m that respect he should have gotten the job in 2016
 
